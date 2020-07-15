Boris Johnson promises independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene.
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government's furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week's Prime Minister's Questions.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to..
Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of having "more briefs than Calvin Klein" as the pair tussled at Prime Minister's Questions over the Covid-19...
