Boris Johnson promises independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemic

Independent Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Boris Johnson has promised an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.
Video credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
Boris Johnson's logic is bulletproof. Every mistake is your fault for not supporting him

 This week, Keir Starmer was reprimanded for 'knocking the confidence' of the public in the track and trace system that is not yet fully operational
Independent
Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Boris Johnson insists the NHS will not be overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus this winter, saying the government has put in record investment and already recruited more doctors and nurses.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over the government's furlough scheme in the House of Commons, during a feisty exchange in this week's Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Kansas recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Monday, doing so for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year. The increasing numbers have health officials..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

PMQs LIVE as Boris Johnson to face MPs in House of Commons

Boris Johnson will face off with Labour leader Keir Starmer at the despatch box at Noon.
Daily Record Also reported by •Express and StarFT.com

Boris Johnson accused of lacking compassion for coronavirus victims after making 'Calvin Klein briefs' joke

 Boris Johnson has been accused of lacking compassion for Covid-19 victims, after cracking a gag about "Calvin Klein briefs" when questioned in the Commons.
Independent Also reported by •CBC.ca

Boris Johnson delivers pants gag after coming under fire over Covid-19 response

 Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of having "more briefs than Calvin Klein" as the pair tussled at Prime Minister's Questions over the Covid-19...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordCBC.caExpress and Star

