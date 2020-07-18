"Away from football I was fortunate to get to know an absolute gentleman": Pat Jennings on his relationship with Jack Charlton
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings has added his tribute to his good friend Jack Charlton, as the football family continues to mourn the passing of the Republic of Ireland, England and Leeds United hero.
Ireland's Parliament, Dail Eireann, pay tribute to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton.Charlton took charge of the Republic of Ireland where he qualified for their first World Cup in 1990 and took the side to the quarter-finals.