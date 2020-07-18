Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton on Hungarian Grand Prix pole position

BBC News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton beats team-mate Valtteri Bottas to lead a Mercedes one-two in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:56

 Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

