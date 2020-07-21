Global  
 

Coronavirus: Nearly 900,000 public sector workers to receive pay rise, Rishi Sunak says

Independent Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Doctors and teachers given raise of around 3% in thanks for their sacrifices – but many NHS staff get nothing
