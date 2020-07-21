Coronavirus: Nearly 900,000 public sector workers to receive pay rise, Rishi Sunak says

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen



Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him. The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20