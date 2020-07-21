|
Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politics
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moscow Capital of Russia
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UKRussian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
Independent
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..
WorldNews
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendumMoscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews
Long-awaited Russia report to be published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia
Kremlin pours cold water on anonymous Bloomberg claims about ‘elite’ Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin hasn’t ...President Vladimir Putin has not received the domestic coronavirus vaccine, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The denial comes on the day anonymous claims..
WorldNews
Kremlin critic Navalny barred from leaving Moscow over slander caseSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny..
WorldNews
Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like ItMOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This..
WorldNews
Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this