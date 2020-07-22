Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeremy Corbyn criticises Keir Starmer over damages for Labour antisemitism whistleblowers

Independent Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised his successor Keir Starmer's decision to apologise over a Panorama investigation into antisemitism in the party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers

Labour agrees to pay ‘substantial damages’ to Panorama whistleblowers 00:48

 Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the Labour Party, MP for Islington North

'Timid' Keir Starmer failing to show leadership in face of 'tsunami' of job losses, union leader warns

 Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left
Independent
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab [Video]

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster [Video]

Culture, Corbyn and chaos: Labour’s recipe for election disaster

A toxic culture, the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and a litany of organisational failures have been blamed for the Labour Party’s disastrous loss in the last election. Labour Together, a group including MPs Ed Miliband and Lucy Powell, party members, union leaders and media figures, has investigated a crushing defeat it said was “a long time coming”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Sir Keir Starmer stresses importance of childcare on Coventry school visit [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer stresses importance of childcare on Coventry school visit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Whitmore Park Primary School in Coventry as he calls for the Government to support parents returning to work over the school holidays. He also discusses recent events in China.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

China: Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to impose human rights sanctions

 'What we have argued for is sanctions in this country against Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses' says Labour leader
Independent

Keir Starmer says government putting parents in 'impossible position' by ordering workers back to offices without summer childcare

 Boris Johnson has lifted work from home guidance as of 1 August
Independent

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Greens run Brighton and Hove council after 'anti-Semitic' resignations

 Three Labour members quit Brighton Council, with two facing allegations of anti-Semitism.
BBC News

MP calls for tighter restrictions on laughing gas as teens seek 'lockdown highs'

 Labour's Rosie Duffield said it is 'far too easy' to purchase nitrous oxide canisters for use as a recreational drug
Independent

Tories running targeted anti-immigration ad campaign against Labour MPs in marginal seats

 Party quietly building contact database of anti-immigration voters in key targets
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made [Video]

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published
Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers [Video]

Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says care home workers are "frustrated and desperate" at the lack of coronavirus tests sent to them, despite Government promises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Labour to pay 'substantial damages' to antisemitism whistleblowers

 Labour has agreed to pay "substantial damages'' to seven whistleblowers over "defamatory and false allegations'' made following a BBC Panorama investigation into...
Independent Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBrighton and Hove News

Labour agrees payout for whistleblowers over anti-Semitism expose

 Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsJerusalem PostBrighton and Hove News

Labour quits and hands power to Greens in Brighton and Hove

 The Labour Party agreed to stand aside this evening and hand power in Brighton and Hove back to the Greens. Labour said “Following the Green Party’s...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this