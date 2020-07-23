Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson not to use coronavirus pandemic as 'political weapon'

Sturgeon: Coronavirus shielding to end in Scotland from August 1



People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister also revealed some further easing on restrictions for people in this category from Friday, including enabling them to meet more people both indoors and outdoors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970