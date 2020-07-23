Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson not to use coronavirus pandemic as 'political weapon'

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has told Boris Johnson not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a "political weapon" after the prime minister claimed Scotland's response to the virus had benefited from being part of the UK.
