Judge ‘will not silence anyone’ in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has declined a request by a defence lawyer to ban public comments by the government or lawyers for women who claim abuse.
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..
Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls.
Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered..
Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend and longtime associate of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will face a judge and at least one of her accusers by... CBC.ca Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
