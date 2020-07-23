Global  
 

Judge ‘will not silence anyone’ in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has declined a request by a defence lawyer to ban public comments by the government or lawyers for women who claim abuse.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' 00:40

 President Trump says he's not across Ghislaine Maxwell's trial but "wishes her well".

