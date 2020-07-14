Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () A judge in New York has ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has both the money and motive to flee the country, and denied her request to be released on bail. Maxwell will likely spend the next year in jail as she awaits trial. Jericka Duncan reports.
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...