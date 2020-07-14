Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty

CBS News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A judge in New York has ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has both the money and motive to flee the country, and denied her request to be released on bail. Maxwell will likely spend the next year in jail as she awaits trial. Jericka Duncan reports. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' 00:34

 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide [Video]

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide

There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after pleading not guilty to trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein

 Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will remain behind bars after she was denied bail on charges of recruiting girls for the financier to sexually abuse.
SBS

US judge to decide whether Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail

 Maxwell is expected to plead not guilty to six criminal charges including perjury and sex trafficking.
Al Jazeera

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for Jeffrey Epstein

 The wealthy socialite's lawyers sought a bail package including a $5 million bond and home confinement with electronic monitoring.
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this