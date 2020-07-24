Global  
 

Who is Betty and the other songs on Taylor Swift’s album Folklore about?

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has dropped her eighth studio album just hours after announcing she had recorded a whole new record while in isolation.
News video: Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News 03:35

 Surprise! Taylor Swift is dropping an album tonight (July 24), Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich & the guys of One Direction are all in their feels while celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

Taylor Swift's Fans Are Freaking Out Over These 'Mad Woman' Lyrics

 One of the songs from Taylor Swift‘s new album Folklore that is definitely resonating with fans is “Mad Woman.” The 30-year-old singer wrote a letter to...
Jack Antonoff Reveals His Favorite Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Ahead of Release

 Taylor Swift came in with the surprise of the season by announcing that her eighth studio album, Folklore, will be arriving at midnight on Friday (July 24).
Taylor Swift Reveals Three Songs on 'Folklore' Are Connected, Talks Easter Eggs

 Taylor Swift is opening up about the Easter eggs on her new album Folklore and how three of the songs are connected. The 30-year-old singer has said that she...
gracelrogers

grace laurel rogers @nonbinaryshark If you mean Taylor Swift-the lyrics are good but the actual songs don’t have much distinction. This… https://t.co/qvjIxNTkVY 2 minutes ago

BabyyyLetsTalk

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 RT @guzmoan: are cardigan, august, and betty interconnected songs? cardigan, which is betty’s perspective august, which is the other girl’… 6 minutes ago

gradbudapest

sneha betty is for the sapphics heteros you can have the other songs pls🙏 13 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Who is Betty and the other songs on Taylor Swift’s album Folklore about? 21 minutes ago

Dharmik78736931

JabałMUDI Did just @taylorswift13 us an album which is a film broken into songs?? @taylornation13 #Folklore #Betty #Cardigan.… https://t.co/Y4zPaRVsJk 1 hour ago

thiscareignmags

Kawori other ppl: normally listens to taylor swift's new released songs me: checking the lyrics and connecting each song… https://t.co/NgJfM9rT3K 2 hours ago

oshjongin

betty. listening to betty and when the lyrics went, “but if I just showed up at your party, would you have me, would you w… https://t.co/L8QPZZlSOI 2 hours ago

Frankie_Tweetz

✨ F r a n k i e _ T w e e t z ✨ “Cardigan” (Betty) is part of Swift’s high school trilogy/love triangle told from each protagonist’s perspective. T… https://t.co/PfMPqsL62I 3 hours ago