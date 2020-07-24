Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Elphicke trial: Jury told to ignore ex-MP's affair

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Charlie Elphicke must not be judged for cheating on his wife or treating her badly, a jury hears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlie Elphicke Charlie Elphicke British Conservative politician

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women [Video]

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women

Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Charlie Elphicke trial: Ex-MP guilty of sexual assaults

 Charlie Elphicke, the former Tory MP for Dover, is convicted of assaulting two women a decade apart.
BBC News

Charlie Elphicke: Former Tory MP found guilty of three counts of sexual assault

 Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
Independent

Jury Jury Sworn body of people convened to render a verdict officially submitted to them by a court, or to set a penalty or judgment


Related news from verified sources

Charlie Elphicke trial: Jury told to ignore ex-MP's affair

 Charlie Elphicke must not be judged for cheating on his wife or treating her badly, a jury hears.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentTelegraph.co.ukTamworth HeraldSevenoaks Chronicle

Former ‘naughty Tory’ MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women

 Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very real possibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women in...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukTamworth HeraldSevenoaks ChronicleRIA Nov.

Tweets about this