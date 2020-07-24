|
Charlie Elphicke trial: Jury told to ignore ex-MP's affair
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Charlie Elphicke must not be judged for cheating on his wife or treating her badly, a jury hears.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Charlie Elphicke British Conservative politician
Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Charlie Elphicke trial: Ex-MP guilty of sexual assaultsCharlie Elphicke, the former Tory MP for Dover, is convicted of assaulting two women a decade apart.
BBC News
Charlie Elphicke: Former Tory MP found guilty of three counts of sexual assaultFormer Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
Independent
Jury Sworn body of people convened to render a verdict officially submitted to them by a court, or to set a penalty or judgment
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this