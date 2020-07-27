Global  
 

Boris Johnson criticises Wiley's antisemitic comments as 'abhorrent' and condemns Twitter's response

Independent Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson regards rapper Wiley's string of anti-semitic tweets as "abhorrent" and believes Twitter's response was "not good enough", the prime minister's official spokesman has said.
