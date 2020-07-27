|
Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The TV drama tells the story of murdered Liverpool student Anthony Walker and the future he deserved.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Premier League 2019/20 in pictures
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12Published
Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this