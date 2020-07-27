Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother says



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England Premier League 2019/20 in pictures



Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year



Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win



Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Tweets about this