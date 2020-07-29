How did England’s players rate in their Test series against the West Indies?
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Rory Burns: Six months after injuring ankle ligaments playing football in Cape Town, the Surrey captain returned to underline his international credentials. Ended on a high with 90, his top score of the series. 7/10
Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider against West Indies.
Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of..
