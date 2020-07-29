How did England’s players rate in their Test series against the West Indies?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp



Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket. Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 11 hours ago Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad



James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35 Published 4 days ago Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'



Joe Root is confident Jofra Archer is ready to play the series-deciding test against the Windies and brands the online abuse the fast bowler has received as 'disgusting'. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:10 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources England vs WI, 3rd Test: Players to watch out for (MENAFN - NewsBytes) England will be aiming to win the three-match series against West Indies when the two sides battle it out in the third Test fr...

MENAFN.com 6 days ago





