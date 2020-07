West Indies skipper Jason Holder is high on hope for Shai Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The West Indies are on the cusp of ending their 32-year wait for a series win in England. The Jason Holder-led Caribbeans have the opportunity to register their first Test series win in England since 1988 if they can beat Joe Root’s men in the third and final Test, starting at Old Trafford today.



