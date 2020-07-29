Global  
 

Madonna censored by Instagram for sharing the same coronavirus conspiracy from homophobic doctor as Donald Trump Jr

PinkNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Madonna has been flagged for spreading “false information” on Instagram after she shared the same coronavirus conspiracy video that got Donald Trump Jr suspended from Twitter. The Queen of Pop shared a video of the controversial anti-LGBT+ doctor Stella Immanuel, whom she described as her “hero”....
News video: Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive 04:10

 From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi on Monday said India is better off than other countries in Covid-19 fight due...

