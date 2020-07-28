Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account and deletes his tweet featuring a 'misleading and potentially harmful' hydroxychloroquine video with a fringe Houston doctor

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account and deletes his tweet featuring a 'misleading and potentially harmful' hydroxychloroquine video with a fringe Houston doctor· Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.'s account after posting a hydroxychloroquine video Monday.
· The company said the president's oldest son violated its policy on "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."
· Under the sanction, Trump Jr.'s account would still be visible on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree 01:57

 President Donald Trump retweeted a video pushing hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, but it was later yanked from social media websites for falsehoods.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20 [Video]

CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by author Kate Greene to discuss the psychological impact of traveling to Mars; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider breaks down the Sony A7Siii camera announcement;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published
Donald Trump scraps Republican convention due to Covid surge in Florida [Video]

Donald Trump scraps Republican convention due to Covid surge in Florida

US President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention. Trump said he took this decision in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Florid. The once in four-year convention of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published

Tweets about this

50inaug

Patti Lou RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Limits Donald Trump Jr.'s Account https://t.co/oiperU4bj0 2 seconds ago

LacyWellborn

BornAmericanPride RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account after he posted content that violated the company's polici… 3 seconds ago

teresa_pat

🅰️Teresa Sutherland RT @guardian: Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr's account for posting Covid-19 misinformation https://t.co/JA4Wn89V6C 5 seconds ago

WordsOnIce

FEMINazgûl RT @CAPAction: About time. Now do his father. https://t.co/1H4aScK1rT 6 seconds ago

cedteaches

A. Cedric Armstrong Even Twitter is getting fed up with the Trump family. Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account for C… https://t.co/lBFBrGwgL8 9 seconds ago

bookgrl5df

JonesofCa RT @Acosta: Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account https://t.co/v96bGxG6dI 16 seconds ago

silviodifede

Silvio Zoltan Di Fede 🌈🌍🌎🌏🌈 Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr's account for posting Covid-19 misinformation https://t.co/5NyIcr0NpP 44 seconds ago

DavidSjoblomUSA

David Sjoblom RT @CNNPolitics: Twitter temporarily limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account https://t.co/vI1TcIpifl https://t.co/kyEkkG8Y8g 45 seconds ago