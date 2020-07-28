|
Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account and deletes his tweet featuring a 'misleading and potentially harmful' hydroxychloroquine video with a fringe Houston doctor
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
· Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.'s account after posting a hydroxychloroquine video Monday.
· The company said the president's oldest son violated its policy on "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."
· Under the sanction, Trump Jr.'s account would still be visible on...
