Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account and deletes his tweet featuring a 'misleading and potentially harmful' hydroxychloroquine video with a fringe Houston doctor Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.'s account after posting a

· The company said the president's oldest son violated its policy on "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

· Under the sanction, Trump Jr.'s account would still be visible on... · Twitter has temporarily limited Donald Trump Jr.'s account after posting a hydroxychloroquine video Monday.· The company said the president's oldest son violated its policy on "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."· Under the sanction, Trump Jr.'s account would still be visible on 👓 View full article

