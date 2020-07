Andi Peters speechless over Piers Morgan's birthday message after long feud Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Piers is another member of the ITV team currently on vacation, with himself and Susanna Reid absent from Good Morning Britain until September. Piers is another member of the ITV team currently on vacation, with himself and Susanna Reid absent from Good Morning Britain until September. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this