Brentford enjoy 'magic' Griffin Park farewell to reach Championship play-off final

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Brentford's play-off semi-final win over Swansea, to end 116 years at Griffin Park, is "magical" for boss Thomas Frank.
