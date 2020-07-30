Brentford enjoy 'magic' Griffin Park farewell to reach Championship play-off final

McDonald’s employee and drag queen directs drive-thru queue with dancing



A McDonald’s employee and professional drag queen has been keeping queues of customers entertained by dancing while directing the drive-thru traffic. Gavyn Brewster, also known as Diana D, danced along to Beyonce and Lady Gaga after the McDonald’s at Morfa Retail Park in Swansea reopened for business.

