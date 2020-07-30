|
Brentford enjoy 'magic' Griffin Park farewell to reach Championship play-off final
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Brentford's play-off semi-final win over Swansea, to end 116 years at Griffin Park, is "magical" for boss Thomas Frank.
