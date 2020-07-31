ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown
Friday, 31 July 2020 () BBC Local News: Manchester -- The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted...
The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..
