Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

BBC Local News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown 01:25

 Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Work begins on new police memorial [Video]

Work begins on new police memorial

Construction work has begun on the new UK Police Memorial to be built at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The fathers of PCs Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes - Greater Manchester Police..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour [Video]

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain [Video]

Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said that poet Allama Iqbal did not present the ideology of Pakistan but of Greater Punjab for the protection of the interest of West Punjab. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:39Published

Tweets about this