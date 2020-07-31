Ellen DeGeneres issues grovelling apology to staff amid investigation into ‘racism and intimidation’ on her show
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Ellen DeGeneres ended weeks of silence while her former staff grabbed megaphones by issuing an emotional apology, stressing that she will seek to “correct the issues” moving forward. The “issues” plaguing The Ellen DeGeneres Show are plentiful, according to a volley of ex and current staff who have...
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’ Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television sent out a memo saying that current and former staffers...