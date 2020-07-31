Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres issues grovelling apology to staff amid investigation into ‘racism and intimidation’ on her show

PinkNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres ended weeks of silence while her former staff grabbed megaphones by issuing an emotional apology, stressing that she will seek to “correct the issues” moving forward. The “issues” plaguing The Ellen DeGeneres Show are plentiful, according to a volley of ex and current staff who have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia 01:03

 ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’ Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television sent out a memo saying that current and former staffers...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations

Ellen DeGeneres has apologised to staff of her eponymous talk show following allegations of a "toxic work environment".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published
Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

With the culture at her eponymous talk show under fire, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:32Published
Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation? [Video]

Will Ellen DeGeneres become a canceled celebrity amid investigation?

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is under investigation after a report surfaced alleging a toxic work environment surfaced. Will Ellen be canceled?

Credit: nypost     Duration: 08:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres Show 'under investigation' following claims its set is 'dominated by fear'

 Ellen DeGeneres's talk show is reportedly being investigated after numerous claims of issues on set by staff members.
Independent


Tweets about this