You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., July 3, 2020



It's going to be a hot and humid holiday weekend with rain expected to return next week. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:57 Published on July 4, 2020 Warm, humid holiday weekend ahead



Warm, humid holiday weekend ahead Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:31 Published on July 3, 2020 Warm, sunny holiday weekend ahead



A warm, sunny holiday weekend is ahead! Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:57 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this