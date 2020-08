Rosie Duffield – the Labour MP who wants to ban ‘hippy crack’ – brands ‘transphobia’ allegations ‘a Communist pile-on’ Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Labour’s Rosie Duffield has slammed accusations that she’s “transphobic” as a “tedious Communist pile on” amid a heated online row about who can get cervical cancer. The controversy began late last night, when Duffield – who last week in parliament suggested a ban on laughing gas... 👓 View full article

