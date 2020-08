WECT News Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast Sunday, with the tropical storm strengthening slightly… https://t.co/mfreO0wILH 29 minutes ago Valfarrelly RT @irishexaminer: Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls towards Carolinas https://t.co/fxBt8P9Von 44 minutes ago Irish Examiner Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls towards Carolinas https://t.co/fxBt8P9Von 45 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls towards Carolinas 50 minutes ago BreakingNews.ie Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls towards Carolinas https://t.co/0cWkdA3JKo 53 minutes ago Chris Miller DMRegister: Isaias is no longer forecast to regain hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said, meaning… https://t.co/RC4lAW7tab 2 hours ago tacoman RT @RobJohnsonABC11: As of 11pm, Tropical Storm #Isaias is expected to be near hurricane strength (sustained winds of 74mph+) when it nears… 5 hours ago Robert Johnson As of 11pm, Tropical Storm #Isaias is expected to be near hurricane strength (sustained winds of 74mph+) when it ne… https://t.co/Zm0zgGLmRt 6 hours ago