Scott Parker believes due diligence was the difference as Fulham won promotion Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off to earn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final and promotion to the Premier League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness



Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 5 days ago Parker disappointed by Fulham display



Fulham's Scott Parker claimed he was disappointed with the performance from his side in their defeat to Cardiff. However, they have done enough to book a spot at Wembley for the Sky Bet.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 09:35 Published 5 days ago Parker: We must keep up pressure



Scott Parker has called on his Fulham side to keep up the pressure on West Brom and Brentford in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this George Sessions Words from Scott Parker on the proudest moment of his footballing career. What a first full season for the… https://t.co/BnbukGeKg0 16 minutes ago