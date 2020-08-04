Ryan Reynolds apologises for wedding at former slave plantation

Video Credit: Wochit News - Published 10 minutes ago Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding 00:36 Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to...