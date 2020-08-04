Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds apologises for wedding at former slave plantation

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds has apologised for holding his wedding with Blake Lively at a former slave plantation.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding 00:36

 Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to...

Ryan Reynolds apologizes for plantation wedding with Blake Lively: 'Giant f--king mistake'

 Ryan Reynolds apologized for his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, in South Carolina.
FOXNews.com

Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For ‘Giant F**king Mistake’ After Tying The Knot On Former Slave Plantation

 'It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for'
Daily Caller

Ryan Reynolds Says Holding His 2012 Wedding to Blake Lively at a Plantation Was a 'Giant F-cking Mistake'

 In 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina. Now, Ryan is speaking out after years of backlash...
Just Jared


