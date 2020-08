You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Douglas Ross could win Scottish Tory leadership without a contest Michelle Ballantyne said Ross has a "track record of standing up to the Nationalists"

Daily Record 4 days ago



Douglas Ross poised to confirm Scottish Conservatives leadership bid Moray MP Douglas Ross is “likely to be a candidate in the contest” to be leader of the Scottish Conservatives following Jackson Carlaw’s sudden...

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



Douglas Ross confirms Scottish Conservative leadership bid MP Douglas Ross has confirmed he is running to be the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives, insisting he is the person who can beat the SNP.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago





Tweets about this