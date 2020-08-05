Joe Root confident England can shake off slow starters tag against Pakistan
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () England captain Joe Root believes his side are well placed to shake the unwanted tag of slow starters as they begin a three-match series against Pakistan, with or without Ben Stokes’ bowling prowess.
England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and, although he is certain to takethe field at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, it is not yet known...