Joe Root confident England can shake off slow starters tag against Pakistan

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
England captain Joe Root believes his side are well placed to shake the unwanted tag of slow starters as they begin a three-match series against Pakistan, with or without Ben Stokes’ bowling prowess.
News video: Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness 01:22

 England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and, although he is certain to takethe field at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, it is not yet known...

