Perseid meteor shower 2020: Here's when it will peak in August

Jon RT @helloclangers: Look up! Tonight and tomorrow morning will see the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower in the skies over the Northern Hemi… 20 seconds ago bob kovach RT @SPACEdotcom: Perseid meteor shower 2020 weather forecast: Here's what to expect in the US for tonight's peak! https://t.co/oCfmTBshc0 h… 30 seconds ago Lennie da Loon 🤪 RT @VirtualAstro: TONIGHT! The peak of the #Perseid Meteor Shower. Best meteor shower of the year. Watch shooting stars streak across the… 49 seconds ago HAA The #Perseids will be peaking tonight. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe the clu… https://t.co/PoZUTcRdjo 2 minutes ago Not without you RT @BadAstronomer: The sky is falling! Or at least little teeny pieces of it! Tonight and tomorrow night the Perseid meteor shower hits it… 2 minutes ago Clangers Look up! Tonight and tomorrow morning will see the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower in the skies over the Northern… https://t.co/28cVyR6v0x 3 minutes ago SPACE.com Perseid meteor shower 2020 weather forecast: Here's what to expect in the US for tonight's peak!… https://t.co/vZnOTlrcBF 4 minutes ago Jessica RT @nbc6: It’s one of the highlights of summer — the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this week. Here's how to watch: https://t.co… 5 minutes ago