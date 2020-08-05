Global  
 

Perseid meteor shower 2020: Here's when it will peak in August

Hereford Times Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Perseid meteor shower can be seen in the skies across the UK - and is set to peak in mid-August.
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Get Ready for One of the Best Meteor Showers of 2020 to Light up the Sky

Get Ready for One of the Best Meteor Showers of 2020 to Light up the Sky 01:00

 The Perseid meteor shower is upon us, one of the best celestial shows of the year, so get ready to spot bright meteors and maybe even some fireballs in the night sky.

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland

This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak. Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published
Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday. (August 11, 2020) The video featuring the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch

Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:06Published

Perseid meteor shower likely on August 11; know how to watch

 The Perseids are reportedly best witnessed between about 2 AM and dawn. 
Zee News

Perseid showers captured by ESA’s meteor camera

Perseid showers captured by ESA’s meteor camera The LIC1 camera of the Canary Long-Baseline Observatory (CILBO) on Tenerife captured the peak of the 2020 Perseid meteor shower in mid-August, detecting dozens...
ESA


