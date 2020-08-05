|
|
|
Perseid meteor shower 2020: Here's when it will peak in August
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Perseid meteor shower can be seen in the skies across the UK - and is set to peak in mid-August.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland
This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak.
Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:19Published
|
Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii
NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday. (August 11, 2020)
The video featuring the..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36Published
|
Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch
The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.
Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 01:06Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|