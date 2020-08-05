Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

Independent Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry 00:28

 Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today [Video]

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results received today, after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

Images of packed pubs 'made me want to cry', says Nicola Sturgeon

 Scottish first minister warns restrictions could be re-imposed if virus returns in earnest
Independent
Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown [Video]

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Aberdeen Aberdeen Third most populous city of Scotland

Kent goal gives Rangers opening-day win at Aberdeen

 Rangers start the Scottish Premiership season with a comfortable win over Aberdeen thanks to Ryan Kent's first-half goal.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon warns bars, cafes and restaurants could be closed if standards slip [Video]

Sturgeon warns bars, cafes and restaurants could be closed if standards slip

Hospitality venues could be closed down if “slipping standards” on Covid-19measures lead to new outbreaks of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said. TheFirst Minster made the warning as she announced..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases [Video]

Bars, hairdressers and churches among venues open again in Scotland as lockdown eases

Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week [Video]

Sturgeon announces no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for a full week

Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
Independent Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC News

Aberdeen vs Rangers: Dons fans caught watching Scottish Premiership opener from CHERRY PICKER outside Pittodrie Stadium

 Two Aberdeen fans were caught watching their side’s Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers from a CHERRY PICKER on Saturday. The 2020/21 campaign kicked...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News

Scott McKenna on his Aberdeen injury SOS as he shakes up training regime

Scott McKenna on his Aberdeen injury SOS as he shakes up training regime The centre-back has had recurring injuries and he hopes to banish the problem once and for all with a new routine.
Daily Record


Tweets about this