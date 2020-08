You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life



A coroner has ruled that television presenter Caroline Flack killed herself athome after discovering she was definitely going to be prosecuted for allegedlyassaulting her boyfriend. The Love Island.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities



Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago Laura Whitmore doesn't think she'll ever get over Caroline Flack's death



Laura Whitmore doesn't thinks he will ever "fully cope" with her friend Caroline Flack's tragic suicide. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:17 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this