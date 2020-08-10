Global  
 

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson insists schools are safe hours after children's commissioner calls for more testing

Independent Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has insisted schools are safe to re-open next month just hours after the Children's Commissioner called for routine coronavirus testing for pupils and teachers.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM insists schools in England will be safe to reopen

PM insists schools in England will be safe to reopen 01:19

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will be safe forEngland’s schoolchildren to return to. Mr Johnson's assurance comes as reportscite a study that suggests children transmit Covid-19 like adults do.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

British PM Boris Johnson Could Be Kicked Out Before Next Election

 Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson keeps winning elections, so why are there whispers that he might not be prime minister for long? ......
WorldNews

Brexit talks resume with just seven weeks left to reach a deal

 UK and European Union officials have the next seven weeks to find something that has eluded them since March: an agreement over their future relationship. After..
WorldNews

A-level and GCSE results to be based on teachers' predictions after exams chaos in latest government U-turn

 A-level and GCSE students in England will receive grades decided by their teachers following a dramatic u-turn just days after Boris Johnson insisted this year's..
Independent

Coronavirus: All the U-turns Boris Johnson has been forced to make during pandemic

 Reversal on A-level testing is just latest example of government forced into major policy volte face during last few months
Independent

Children's Commissioner for England UK position

Children's Commissioner: Not going back to school a disaster [Video]

Children's Commissioner: Not going back to school a disaster

The Children's Commissioner for England says not going back to school in September would be an 'absolute disaster for children'. Anne Longfield warned that the mental health and educational aspects of failing to return to school would be enormous for pupils. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

