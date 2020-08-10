Coronavirus: Boris Johnson insists schools are safe hours after children's commissioner calls for more testing

Children's Commissioner: Not going back to school a disaster



The Children's Commissioner for England says not going back to school in September would be an 'absolute disaster for children'. Anne Longfield warned that the mental health and educational aspects of failing to return to school would be enormous for pupils. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970