Priti Patel becomes an unlikely bottom rights advocate with plan to fully decriminalise the sale of poppers

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The UK’s home secretary Priti Patel is planning to fully decriminalise the sale of poppers. Not usually known for liberal stances on anything, Patel confirmed on Wednesday that she is “minded” to explicitly exempt poppers from laws banning former ‘legal highs’. Alkyl nitrites, popularly known...
