Red Arrows to lead VJ Day commemorations with flypast over Belfast Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Red Arrows will stage a flypast over Belfast as the 75th anniversary of VJ Day is marked in Northern Ireland today. The Red Arrows will stage a flypast over Belfast as the 75th anniversary of VJ Day is marked in Northern Ireland today. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Red Arrows confirm flightpath and timings for VJ Day flypast The world famous display team will fly over Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff before heading to London, and there's a few places you might be able to spot them

