Billy Porter rouses Democratic National Convention with powerful protest song and declares ‘Trump has destroyed America’
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Billy Porter closed the first night of a Democrat National Convention unlike any other with a powerful protest anthem. The Democratic National Convention would usually bring with it images of politicians beaming to a packed arena crowd, waving with their spouses while waiting for the obligatory balloon drop. This year, the...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his..