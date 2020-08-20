Global  
 

Wales experiences 66mph winds as Storm Ellen hits Ireland and UK

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Winds of up to 66 miles per hour have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as Storm Ellen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: ‘Weather bomb’ hits Ireland as storm Ellen sweeps nation

‘Weather bomb’ hits Ireland as storm Ellen sweeps nation 00:36

 A powerful "weather bomb" named storm Ellen is approaching UK shores and has already hit much of Ireland, bringing gusts of winds up to 75 mph and heavy rain on Wednesday.

