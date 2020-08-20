Global  
 

Donald Trump wants to swap the Goodyear tyres on his presidential car after company ‘banned’ MAGA hats

PinkNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump has attacked tyre manufacturer Goodyear again over its “ban” on staff wearing MAGA hats, now saying he wants to swap the tyres on his presidential state car. On Wednesday, August 19, the US president threw a Twitter tantrum over unverified reports that the tyre company had banned MAGA hats, while...
News video: Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires 02:07

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.

