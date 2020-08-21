Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wear

SeattlePI.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. said Thursday that it will allow employees to wear attire supporting law enforcement, though it will continue to ask them not to express support for any political candidates while on the job.

In a letter Thursday addressed to “Goodyear Customers,” CEO Rich Kramer wrote that the company “strongly supports our law enforcement partners.” He said the company has clarified its policy "to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged supporters to boycott Goodyear tires, tweeting that the Ohio-based company had “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS.”

But the company didn’t announce such a specific ban. It asks employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigns and “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.” “Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” is a Trump campaign slogan.

“Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” Trump tweeted.

Kramer reiterated Thursday that Goodyear has “a longstanding corporate policy that asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party.”

Trump’s tweet followed a report from WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kansas, based on an anonymous Goodyear employee’s screenshot that listed Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride messages as acceptable while politically affiliated slogans and material, including “MAGA Attire” and “Blue Lives Matter,” in support of police, were listed as unacceptable. The screenshot was described in the report as part of the company’s diversity...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism

Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism 03:44

 Goodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Goodyear clarifies that employees can show support for police

 The CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. on Thursday clarified that employees can wear clothing that support police. A photo of a presentation slide posted on...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 ATTIRE SUPPORTING POLICE OK But no political wear is allowed. https://t.co/toHqOi82kz 5 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged supporters to boycott Goodyear tires, tweeting that the Ohio-based compan… https://t.co/avqYkENJaq 8 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wear https://t.co/jAhaqJPa1F 25 minutes ago

RossPalomboWPLG

Ross Palombo Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wear https://t.co/Oi5MCSSF4s 25 minutes ago

lindarohr

Linda Rohr RT @ckkirsch1: @goodyear “Goodyear told workers that it is acceptable to wear attire supporting Black Lives Matter while labeling others l… 2 hours ago

TalkShowAmerica

The Talk Show American - Text to Trump 88022 - @rosesandoliv3s @nbc15_madison BS - they are saying you can wear BLM attire or slogans, but no All Lives Matter or… https://t.co/rVfPr2kzQJ 4 hours ago

TrumpGal4

Trump Gal Goodyear clarifies policy on MAGA, pro-police gear after Trump boycott call https://t.co/3bnq3Z2uYq FINALLY CAME O… https://t.co/ECPZm1sqRs 5 hours ago

AgostinTracy

“Reclaiming my time” memo RT @americalovinmom: Really @goodyear? Marxist attire is okay but supporting the police is unacceptable. Apparently, you don't care about y… 5 hours ago