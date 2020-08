You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson Scots holiday snaps revealed after PM had to cut staycation short Boris Johnson, fiancee Carrie Symonds, five-month-old son Wilfred and rescue dog Dilyn had a relaxing break at Applecross holiday cottage.

Daily Record 12 hours ago



Boris Johnson cuts short holiday to Scotland after cottage snaps published The Prime Minister was reported to be staying in a remote three-bedroom house on the north-west coast with fiancee Carrie Symonds, baby son Wilfred and dog...

Daily Record 20 hours ago





Tweets about this