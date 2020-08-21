|
PC Andrew Harper: Court of Appeal to consider increasing prison sentences for police officer's killers
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Judges are to consider increasing the prison sentences given to three teenagers convicted of killing PC Andrew Harper.
Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty
PC Andrew Harper: Killers' sentences to be reviewedThe Attorney General refers the jail terms to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient".
BBC News
Two of PC Andrew Harper's killers to appeal against convictionsThe officer's mother calls the appeals by Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole "a kick in the stomach".
BBC News
PC Andrew Harper: Widow Lissie Harper 'wants real justice'Andrew Harper's widow Lissie says it was "heartbreaking" when his killers were cleared of murder.
BBC News
