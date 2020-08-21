Global  
 

PC Andrew Harper: Court of Appeal to consider increasing prison sentences for police officer's killers

Independent Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Judges are to consider increasing the prison sentences given to three teenagers convicted of killing PC Andrew Harper.
 The prison sentences handed to Pc Andrew Harper’s killers have been referredto the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General for judges to decide whetherthey were too lenient.

PC Andrew Harper: Killers' sentences to be reviewed

 The Attorney General refers the jail terms to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient".
BBC News

Two of PC Andrew Harper's killers to appeal against convictions

 The officer's mother calls the appeals by Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole "a kick in the stomach".
BBC News

PC Andrew Harper: Widow Lissie Harper 'wants real justice'

 Andrew Harper's widow Lissie says it was "heartbreaking" when his killers were cleared of murder.
BBC News

Pc Harper's mother: Andrew created his own legacy [Video]

Pc Harper's mother: Andrew created his own legacy

Pc Andrew Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam attended a private memorial inSulhamstead, Berkshire, to mark the anniversary of her son’s death onSaturday. She told the PA news agency: “It was really..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Pc Andrew Harper honoured by colleagues in Newbury memorial [Video]

Pc Andrew Harper honoured by colleagues in Newbury memorial

A memorial service and minute's silence has been held at Newbury policestation, to mark a year since the death of Pc Andrew Harper. The 28-year-oldofficer was dragged to his death after he was caught..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences [Video]

PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences

The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers. 'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory"..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:36Published

PC Andrew Harper: Court of Appeal to consider increasing prison sentences for police officer's killers

 Judges are to consider increasing the prison sentences given to three teenagers convicted of killing PC Andrew Harper.
Pc Andrew Harper’s killers to have sentences reviewed by Court of Appeal

 The prison sentences handed to Pc Andrew Harper’s killers have been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General for judges to decide whether they...
Pc Harper has created own legacy, says mother as colleagues remember officer

 The mother of Pc Andrew Harper has said her son had created his own legacy ahead of the first anniversary of his death.
