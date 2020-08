Gopher Golf Nothing beats an upset in sports! Congratulations to Sophia Popov, the number 304 ranked player in the world, for w… https://t.co/71oIrQSXKE 2 minutes ago

Richard Widdows RT @BBCSport: Wow. World number 304, Sophia Popov has taken a shock victory at Royal Troon 🤯 What a brilliant, brilliant performance. The… 7 minutes ago

PA Sport World number 304 Sophia Popov defied the odds to complete an unlikely Troon double with victory in the AIG Women’s… https://t.co/COtU4sRKo9 21 minutes ago

BetFast.com BBCSport: Wow. World number 304, Sophia Popov has taken a shock victory at Royal Troon 🤯 What a brilliant, brillian… https://t.co/AxtjnbHsjg 22 minutes ago

Adam Todd She started the week as world number 304 and finishes it with victory at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon with a… https://t.co/08Ai6MYHbZ 24 minutes ago

Ayr Advertiser 📰 World number 304 Sophia Popov wins AIG Women's Open at @RoyalTroonGC. #AIGWO https://t.co/iOHhEs2rGi 28 minutes ago

Belgian Golfer What a cinderalla story in the Women's Open for the number 304 ranked golfer in the world, Sophia Popov from German… https://t.co/8i8N8ZWBHu 30 minutes ago