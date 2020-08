Juan Carlos Cordero RT @Independent: Johnson urges parents to send children back to school as unions warn plan to reopen classrooms ‘negligent in the extreme’… 50 seconds ago UNSNUK RT @PA: Boris Johnson has issued a plea to parents to send their children back to the classroom when schools reopen next month https://t.c… 1 minute ago Mountain Why would parents trust a proven serial liar, incompetent and herd immunity proponent like Johnson? UK coronavirus… https://t.co/b6PGDoNsl3 3 minutes ago gnomeoffender RT @MilesKing10: More disinformation from Johnson. The issue isn't children catching covid19 & dying. The issue is children catching covid1… 4 minutes ago PA Media Boris Johnson has issued a plea to parents to send their children back to the classroom when schools reopen next mo… https://t.co/o9VALbgaOM 4 minutes ago Fovle independent: 'Boris Johnson urges parents to get children to school despite coronavirus fears - follow live ' https://t.co/MYHYVQEusd 5 minutes ago Boscombe Wizard Hurrah. Johnson is taking control of the schools thing. Always gets better when he does that. https://t.co/skE9p3ws1y 6 minutes ago The Independent Johnson urges parents to send children back to school as unions warn plan to reopen classrooms ‘negligent in the ex… https://t.co/ZmRxh25DAx 7 minutes ago