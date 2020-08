Jean RT @cosmiclandmine: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson urges parents to send kids to schools when they reopen in England. "If kids become infecte… 3 minutes ago Fiona Blair RT @MilesKing10: More disinformation from Johnson. The issue isn't children catching covid19 & dying. The issue is children catching covid1… 4 minutes ago Eric Vanderburg UK's Boris Johnson urges parents to send children back to school as experts warn of low coronavirus risk https://t.co/4cEGF9DB6i 12 minutes ago NewsTreasury UK's Boris Johnson urges parents to send children back to school as experts warn of low coronavirus risk… https://t.co/AWopSw7Frn 12 minutes ago davey nellist Boris Johnson urges parents to get their kids to return to school. This from a man who is always reluctant to retur… https://t.co/detJZMapve 16 minutes ago Mr Da. #PatrioticAlternative RT @EternalEnglish: Bojo is quoted as saying that the risk of catching coronavirus at school is 'very small'. And yet everywhere else, the… 1 hour ago Malgorzata Whoriskey RT @guardiannews: UK coronavirus live: Boris Johnson urges parents to send children back to school in September https://t.co/dvUf4FFub5 1 hour ago Gordon Housley RT @DonWurkin: Boris Johnson urges parents to send children back to school Boris telling people about morality, really ?https://t.co/LB6KKI… 1 hour ago