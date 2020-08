Gay YouTuber Lohanthony ‘denounces’ his sexuality in favour of ‘Christian celibacy’ after finding Jesus Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Gay YouTuber Lohanthony has announced that he is denouncing his sexuality to practice “Christian celibacy”, and fans are concerned. The 21-year-old YouTuber, real name Anthony Quintal, found internet fame as a sassy, swear-y, proudly gay teenager, but his latest video was in stark contrast to his previous... 👓 View full article

