California ski resort changes name over offensive term for Native American women
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 (
2 hours ago) California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials said.
15 hours ago
California's popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word "squaw" is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Katie Johnston reports.
