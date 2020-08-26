California ski resort changes name over offensive term for Native American women

Chiefs to ban some Native American imagery, review allowing 'Arrowhead Chop'



The Kansas City Chiefs say an ongoing, multi-year conversation with groups of people of American Indian backgrounds has resulted in several changes for fans starting this season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:45 Published 5 days ago

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch



Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day. CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week. The women who are his top.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago