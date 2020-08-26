Global  
 

California ski resort changes name over offensive term for Native American women

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 August 2020
California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials said.
 California's popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word "squaw" is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Katie Johnston reports.

