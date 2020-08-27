Global  
 

5 times new Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey stood up for LGBT+ rights – from helping end Section 28 to fighting for trans rights

PinkNews Thursday, 27 August 2020
Ed Davey, a pragmatist lawmaker who placed trans rights firmly as a plank of his campaign, has been named the new leader of the Liberal Democrats. An experienced moderate and former economist, Davey, 54, secured the Lib Dem leadership with a thumping 42,756 votes, almost double that of his opponent, the pansexual MP Layla...
News video: Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader 00:46

 The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ed Davey elected new Liberal Democrat leader with decisive victory over pansexual MP Layla Moran

 Ed Davey has been elected the new Liberal Democrat leader, bringing to an end the fifth Lib Dem leadership contest in as many years. Davey was elected the new...
