Richard Morris: Body found in search for missing diplomat

Woman who knits angel mascots for key workers wins ‘£1m of cheer’ on scratchcard



A mother of four who has knitted little angel mascots to spread joy for frontline workers has won “£1 million of cheer” on a National Lottery scratchcard.Debbie Goolding, from Aldershot, Hampshire, has been running a team of knitters, many of them self-isolating, to create the 3in figures for NHS workers, care workers and other frontline staff.

