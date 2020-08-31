Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Richard Morris: Body found in search for missing diplomat

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Richard Morris, the British High Commissioner to Fiji, was last seen running in Hampshire in May.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Richard Morris (diplomat) Richard Morris (diplomat) British diplomat


Hampshire Hampshire County of England

Boy, 15, cleared over Southampton carjacking-bid murder

 The Hampshire teenager is also found not guilty of James Laurie's manslaughter in Southampton.
BBC News
Woman who knits angel mascots for key workers wins ‘£1m of cheer’ on scratchcard [Video]

Woman who knits angel mascots for key workers wins ‘£1m of cheer’ on scratchcard

A mother of four who has knitted little angel mascots to spread joy for frontline workers has won “£1 million of cheer” on a National Lottery scratchcard.Debbie Goolding, from Aldershot, Hampshire, has been running a team of knitters, many of them self-isolating, to create the 3in figures for NHS workers, care workers and other frontline staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Fiji Fiji Country in the South Pacific

You Might Like


Tweets about this