Nicola Sturgeon defends ‘difficult’ decision on new local lockdown

Mayor De Blasio Defends Outdoor Learning Decision



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is defending his decision to allow outdoor learning when schools reopen for blended learning next month. CBS2's John Dias has the latest details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 1 week ago

Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September



Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago