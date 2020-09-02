Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon defends ‘difficult’ decision on new local lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has defended the decision to impose new local lockdown restrictions on Glasgow and some surrounding areas, insisting that doing nothing was “not an option” in the face of rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
