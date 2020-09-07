Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Birmingham stabbings: Police arrested man, 27, at Selly Oak bedsit

Tamworth Herald Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Labour politician Steve McCabe has praised the emergency services dealing with Birmingham stabbings, issuing a statement tonight (September 7).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Birmingham stabbings: Police want to find this man

Birmingham stabbings: Police want to find this man 00:19

 Police investigating a series of stabbings in Birmingham have released CCTV images of a suspect.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham [Video]

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham

Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham. Footage shows a police car still outside the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published
'A truly dreadful event' [Video]

'A truly dreadful event'

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson talks to Kay Burley about the stabbings in Birmingham.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:51Published
Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested [Video]

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Police arrest man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after spate of stabbings around Birmingham’s Gay Village

 After the horrific Birmingham stabbings, police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The man, 27, was arrested at an...
PinkNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Birmingham stabbings police arrest man, 27, after manhunt

 The man, 27, was held at an address in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at around 4am today.
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this