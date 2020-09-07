Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police arrest man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after spate of stabbings around Birmingham’s Gay Village

PinkNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
After the horrific Birmingham stabbings, police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The man, 27, was arrested at an address in Selly Oak, Birmingham, at around 4am on Monday morning (September 7) after police worked through the night to track the suspect down, following a spate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham

Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham 00:47

 Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham. Footage shows a police car still outside the address in Selly Oak where the raid reportedly took place. A woman who lives nearby said on social...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham [Video]

Murder arrest after string of knife attacks in Birmingham

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts ofattempted murder following a string of knife attacks in Birmingham. WestMidlands Police said the suspect remains in custody..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested [Video]

Birmingham stabbings: Man arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:02Published
Witnesses Say Man In Dorchester Was Shot, Inadvertently Run Over By Car [Video]

Witnesses Say Man In Dorchester Was Shot, Inadvertently Run Over By Car

Police said one person was shot around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

UK police arrest man after string of stabbings in Birmingham

UK police arrest man after string of stabbings in Birmingham British police arrested a 27-year-old man today on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife...
New Zealand Herald

Police arrest man over string of stabbings in Birmingham

 British police arrested a 27-year-old man early Monday on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

ismaeltorresrj

Ismael Torres🇧🇷🎖ᶜʳᶠ(FlaBeirute) RT @AJEnglish: UK police arrest man on suspicion of murder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham https://t.co/fDIiR96nRa https://t.co/n… 7 minutes ago

qpruleok

Stephen Anthony @GaryLineker Refugees aye where would we be without them aye https://t.co/EXG67dywlj 11 minutes ago

katherinemrohan

katherine mary rohan RT @ABC: British police arrest 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following string of stabbings in… 22 minutes ago

WTOKTV

WTOK-TV British police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder followin… https://t.co/y3Ehpcrmgn 36 minutes ago

MagnusCarter5

Magnus Carter Sigillum Militum Xpisti 🚨The guy was arrested yesterday morning arround 8:00am at the Colmore Row bus stop on the Sunday. Yet this was only… https://t.co/4WI4A9DcJY 39 minutes ago

RadioWrexham

Premier Radio Wrexham Man, 27, arrested in connection with Birmingham stabbings https://t.co/BL4FgiswWg 44 minutes ago

Usual__Suspect2

¯\_🇹🇼😷🇭🇰_/¯ RT @ioannisekolovos: BREAKING: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over a series of #stabbings… 45 minutes ago